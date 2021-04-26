Midland Christian's track team is running through adversity to practice

After numerous phone calls, MCS' track program had to settle with practicing 45 minutes away from their school

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian doesn't have a track on campus for their athletes to use, so every year the program has to reach out to other schools for a place to practice.

Like everything else in the world, this year was different. The schools in Midland that have access to tracks wouldn't allow the mustangs to use them because of COVID-19.

"I can’t tell you how many people suggested we go to this place or that place, we contacted everybody." said head track coach Tyler Fleet

So MCS had to search outside their Midland-Odessa radius....40 miles outside. The one school that allowed access to their track for Midland Christian was Garden City.

"By the time you’re in the middle of practice or in the middle of working hand-offs like I’m not thinking I’m in garden city." said sprinter Lexie Hughes

These athletes have accepted the adverse situation and haven't used it as an excuse to be great. In fact, despite all the circumstances the boys and girls still won their district meet.

🏆District Champs🏆



Boys & Girls bring home the hardware from Fort Worth for the 3rd consecutive year



🔵#PonyUp🔴 pic.twitter.com/BibOUonb33 — MCS TRACK & FIELD (@MCSMustangTFXC) April 16, 2021