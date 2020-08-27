Kermit, McCamey season opener football game canceled

This comes after the district announces a Kermit High School student tested positive for COVID-19.

KERMIT, Texas — Friday night's season opener game between McCamey and Kermit has been canceled.

The coaches say at this time they do not have a plan to reschedule or add another game to the schedule.

Kermit has officially cancelled their season opener against McCamey https://t.co/Es2kZrvm5l — NewsWest 9 Sports (@NewsWest9Sports) August 27, 2020

Kermit ISD says the high school campus and surrounding buildings will be deeply sanitized Thursday evening.