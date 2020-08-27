Kermit, McCamey season opener football game canceled

KERMIT, Texas — Friday night's season opener game between McCamey and Kermit has been canceled.
This comes after the district announces a Kermit High School student tested positive for COVID-19.
The coaches say at this time they do not have a plan to reschedule or add another game to the schedule.
Kermit ISD says the high school campus and surrounding buildings will be deeply sanitized Thursday evening.
The end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possible exposed to the student is determined to be September 10.