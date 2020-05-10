Vote Trey Cross for Week 6 Mr. Texas Football

MIDLAND, Texas — Rangers star senior running back, Trey Cross, put on a show in Greenwood's district opener and homecoming game against the Pecos Eagles.
Cross notched a monstrous 366 yards to go along with 5 rushing touchdowns to lead his team to a 39-10 victory.
His performance caught the attention of the folks at Dave Campbell's Texas Football and he's now up for the Texas Bowl Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week.
To vote for Cross, head to texasfootball.com and find the poll on the right side of the home page.