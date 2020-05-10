Vote Trey Cross for Week 6 Mr. Texas Football

Greenwood's Cross finished with 366 yards, 5 TD's rushing vs Pecos

MIDLAND, Texas — Rangers star senior running back, Trey Cross, put on a show in Greenwood's district opener and homecoming game against the Pecos Eagles.

Cross notched a monstrous 366 yards to go along with 5 rushing touchdowns to lead his team to a 39-10 victory.

His performance caught the attention of the folks at Dave Campbell's Texas Football and he's now up for the Texas Bowl Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week.

Midland Greenwood RB Trey Cross is up for the @TexasBowl Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week!



366 yards, 5 TDs rushing



— Mr. Texas Football (@MrTexasFootball) October 5, 2020