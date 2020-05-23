MIDLAND, Texas — The UIL is slowly but surely getting things on track to start fall sports on time. The league released numerous precautions for off-season programs that are looking to start June 8th.

Some of those precautions include:

Workouts must be optional for athletes

Locker rooms and showers must remain closed

Athletes can not share towels, water bottles, clothing, etc.

Each day athletes and staff must self-screen

One staff member per 20 athletes

"We have a huge responsibility as coaches right now to make sure we do this right." said Midland High Athletic Director Tim Anuszkiewicz.

This is just the first step towards Friday night lights happening this fall. So we'll see if teams around the state can follow these guidelines for the time being.