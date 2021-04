ODESSA, Midland — Midland High has a new head coach in Thad Fortune looking to make an impact on his new squad. His former school down the road started spring ball a week earlier as Permian gears up for a shot to defend their district title.

Spring practices for both teams will take place until the third week of May. Both schools are scheduled to have their spring game during that week. Permian's will take place May 20th, while MHS' will be the day after