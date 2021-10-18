Son gifts mother with tickets to Permian game

Kim Jennings' bucket list includes seeing a MOJO football game. Thanks to her son, she can check that box off.

MIDLAND, Texas — At first glance…John and Kim Jennings look right at home under the Friday night lights. The thing is when they watched Permian play, they were actually 1,797 miles from their house.

"My mom's birthday was September 21st, I'm always thinking of a elaborate trip," said John. "Friday night football in Texas, what's better than that? It's always been a bucket list type thing."

So in just two weeks John booked a flight from Philadelphia, reserved a hotel and got tickets to surprise his mom for her birthday.

Through all the touchdowns and halftime performances, the Jennings saw one minor detail that made west Texas football unique.

"I was most impressed with the kicker," said Kim. "We don't see kickers in Philly either, most of our high school teams go for two."

This family came for the big game, but it was the small things that made Friday night lights live up to the hype.