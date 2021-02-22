Seminole High School selects new head football coach

Poyner previously coached at Pampa High School for seven years. Of those seven years, four of those saw winning seasons.

SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole High School has selected a new head football coach and boys athletic director.

Greg Poyner will be taking over the Seminole Indians going forward.

Poyner previously coached at Pampa High School for seven years. Of those seven years, four of those saw winning seasons.

Prior to his time with Pampa, he also coached at Lubbock Roosevelt for six years.

Poyner grew up in Portales, New Mexico.

The move comes after Ty Palmer stepped down from his position as head coach in January.

In his two seasons as head coach, Palmer led the Indians to a 12-11 record.

Palmer will be staying on as an assistant coach. He says the main reason for stepping down was to be able to spend more time with his family.