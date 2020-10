ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Panthers will have to fill some holes this season due to the departures of key pieces from last year. Starting quarterback Easton Hernandez is one of those pieces as he graduated and is now playing football and baseball collegiately.

Now this year it'll be up to the new number 20, Harper Terry. Him and the other new faces on varsity will have to step up for Mojo to make it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.