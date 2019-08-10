ODESSA, Texas — Tickets for the Odessa crosstown rivalry game officially go on sale October 9.

Permian and Odessa High School will face off on the football field October 11 for the 61st meeting of the two schools.

Tickets will be available for purchase from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium on October 9. Each car in line will receive a number, which can be taken to the booth in numerical order to purchase tickets (maximum of 10).

You will also be able to buy tickets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 10 or from 7 a.m. noon on October 11 to at the ECISD Administration ticket office.

Tickets will also be available at 6 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium the night of the game.

Prices are $8 for adults and $4 for students, except Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. These tickets will all be priced at $10.

For more information you can contact ECISD or visit the Facebook page.

