OHS football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Ector County ISD has canceled the first football game of the season for Odessa High school after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

District leaders say they learned a player on the varsity football team tested positive this morning and made the decision to cancel the game after consulting with local health authorities.

“Our number one priority is always the health and safety of our student athletes,” ECISD Executive Director of Athletics Bruce McCrary said. “One positive case means others on the team are potentially exposed. We worked closely with our local health authorities to determine the right course of action. Cancelling tonight’s game is the right thing to do.”

There is a possibility the game against Lubbock Monterey will be rescheduled.