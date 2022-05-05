Midland Legacy's Canyon Moses speaks out about viral video of him getting punched

The rebel defensive back was blind sided in a 7 on 7 tournament after catching a touchdown

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Legacy defensive back Canyon Moses was knocked out cold after getting punched in the back of the head. Canyon had to go to the hospital and he's honestly still recovering.

The video surfaced on social media accumulating nearly 2 million views on Twitter. Multiple celebrities have commented on the play, including former National Football League Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson.

"People are gonna say this is weird but like in my opinion," said Moses. "Putting me on social media where a million people have seen it, I mean yea I did get punched or whatever but people also seen the catch."