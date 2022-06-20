Midland ISD football tickets go fully digital

Tickets will be carried and scanned with your smartphone.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD announced Monday that football tickets will be exclusively digital for the 2022-2023 school year.

New season ticket passes are available June 20 through August 19 either through the MISD website or by downloading the HomeTown Fan App on Apple or Google Play.

Tickets will not be sold for cash at the gate. Instead there will be QR codes outside the stadium that attendees can scan to purchase tickets.

Passes are $51 for Midland High's six games or $43 for Legacy High's games. Midland's pass included the Midland versus Legacy game as MHS has been selected as the home game.

Season pass provides admittance for one person to all regular season home games excluding playoff games for the team selected.