Midland Christian carries an underdog mentality

With one upset already under their belts, the Mustangs expect to shock the state.

MIDLAND, Texas — Similar to most years, the under-sized Mustangs were doubted going into their first game of the season against No. 3 ranked Wall.

MCS showed, once again, why doubting the football program is a mistake.

Midland Christian ran over Wall by a score of 40 to 3.

This story is nothing new for the Mustangs, who plan on continuing to surprise the football world.