Midland Christian carries an underdog mentality

MIDLAND, Texas — Similar to most years, the under-sized Mustangs were doubted going into their first game of the season against No. 3 ranked Wall.
MCS showed, once again, why doubting the football program is a mistake.
Midland Christian ran over Wall by a score of 40 to 3.
This story is nothing new for the Mustangs, who plan on continuing to surprise the football world.
As they prepare to take on No. 2 Nolan Catholic in Fort Worth, we give a 'behind-the-scenes' look at Midland Christian's relentless attitude.