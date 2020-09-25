Lee Rebels coach addresses school name change

"When these kids hear the chant "Rebels, Rebels", they don't hear Robert E. Lee. We've never said that word around here, they hear the Midland Lee Rebels."

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Lee High School held a "Meet the Rebels" event on Wednesday, just days before the football team's first game.

Fans from all over Midland came to greet the football team as well as the freshman teams, Junior Varsity, volleyball, cheer, and band.

During the event, the athletic director and head football coach Clint Hartman publicly discussed the school's name change for the first time.

"I can tell you this here, we love all," Hartman said.

"When these kids hear the chant "Rebels, Rebels", they don't hear Robert E. Lee. We've never said that word around here, they hear the Midland Lee Rebels," said Hartman.