Iraan head football coach reassigned within district

IRAAN, Texas — Iraan ISD has announced the head football coach and athletic director Matt Luddeke has been reassigned.

Luddeke will stay within the district in a different role, though that role has not been announced yet.

While Luddeke didn't see much success on paper, going winless for two seasons, the district also experienced record low turnout in his time with the Braves.

The district says it will be interviewing throughout the spring break and is looking to find a replacement immediately.