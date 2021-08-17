High school football returns Aug. 27

NewsWest 9 is previewing teams around the Permian Basin to gear up to the return of Friday Night Football.

TEXAS, USA — The beginning of a new school year means many things. One that people are particularly excited for is high school sports.

Football will return to the Permian Basin on August 27. Leading up to those Friday Night Lights, NewsWest 9 has been connecting with local teams to preview what to expect.

For the McCamey Badgers, defending their 2020 district championship is a big priority.

The Crane Golden Cranes are hoping to make it past the second round for this upcoming season.

Odessa High School is looking for a fresh start after acquiring a new head coach.

For the Big Spring Steers, it's been 30 years since they've won a district title, but they're hoping this could be the year that changes.

The Andrews Mustangs have one of the most experienced coaches in the Basin. Will that be enough to win this year?

Another new coach has joined the area, this time as part of the Seminole Indians.

Greenwood High School had a great season in 2019, and the Rangers are hoping to bring that spark back for the upcoming year.

After a 2-loss season, the Wink Wildcats have some high expectations.