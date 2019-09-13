ODESSA, Texas — Adidas, Intersport, and Twitter have partnered to broadcast select high school football games for a second year in a row as part of Friday Night Stripes.

Last season, their videos generated over 32.6 million views.

This week, Permian High School will play the number nine-ranked team in the state, Southlake Carroll.

Adidas is using this opportunity to show its commitment to high school athletics.

"We take pride in helping shape the future of sports," Cameron Collins,

Director of Adidas Football, said. "The first season of Friday Night Stripes created a best-in-class digital experience and highlighted the vision for Adidas Football."

The broadcasts can be accessed through twitter on any computer or smartphone decide by following @FNSLive.