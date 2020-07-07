ECISD announces it will not sell season tickets, reserved seats for 2020 football season

By only allowing general admission tickets, this will ensure spectators can social distance if they desire.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD announced on July 7 that it would not be selling season tickets or reserved seats for the 2020 football season.

Instead, all tickets sold will be general admission only.

By only allowing general admission tickets, this will ensure spectators can social distance if they desire.

District leaders say season ticket holders will still have the opportunity to purchase season tickets next year.

Additionally, season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for the games of their choice from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 22. Those tickets can be bought at the ECISD Administration Building.

General admission tickets or non-season ticket holders can be purchased at the administration building on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets will be $8 at presale, or you can purchase them from the Ratliff Stadium on game day for $10.

Officials ask that if a line forms while waiting for tickets, fans should practice appropriate six-feet social distancing.

"We look forward to another great high school football season and the opportunity to watch our students participate in the various activities that make Friday nights in the fall so much fun," the district said in a press release.

Additionally, the Ratliff Sports Complex has a clear bag policy that will go into effect on August 1. The specifics of what bags are allowed versus not allowed can be found below.

Ratliff Stadium's Clear Bag Policy

Permitted bags:

Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags storage bags

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and have no more than one logo imprint not exceeding 4.5” tall x 3.4” wide

Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear but cannot exceed 5” x 8”

Not permitted bags:

Backpacks, printed pattern plastic bags, fanny packs, purses, reusable grocery totes, mesh or straw bags, duffle bags, large totes, camera / *video bags* or binocular cases

Diaper bags and medical bags, although not clear, may be allowed entry after inspection by an event administrator

Other items:

Blankets will be allowed to be carried over the arm in cold weather.

Propane Heaters are not allowed in the stadium

Outside food or drink is prohibited at all venues within the Ratliff Athletic Complex.