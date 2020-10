OHS is motivated to pave a new path for future Bronchos in this trying season.

ODESSA, Texas — One thing is clear: this season is about adapting and overcoming for the Odessa High Bronchos.

That's the message the entire UIL has to take to heart in a season full of twists and turns.

OHS has its sights set on seizing the moment and, as head coach Danny Servance put it, "getting over the hump."