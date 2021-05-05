Permian boys basketball head coach recommended for position with Southwest HS

Thomas has been with the Permian Panthers since 2015, leading the team to multiple playoff appearances as well as three District Championships.

ODESSA, Texas — According to Southwest High School, Permian High's head basketball coach, Tim Thomas, has been recommended for a position at SHS.

If Thomas is hired at Southwest High School in Fort Worth, he would take up the head boys basketball coach position.

Thomas has been with the Permian Panthers since 2015. He has led the team to multiple playoff appearances as well as three District Championships.

Coach Thomas led MOJO to its best record in school history, when the team went 32-4 in 2019.

He also coached at Fort Bend Hightower, Cedar Hill, Lubbock Estacado and Palo Duro for a total of 34 years of coaching experience.