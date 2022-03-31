Permian baseball moves up to number four in state rankings

After starting district 10-0 Mojo is receiving state recognition

Odessa Permian is currently undefeated in district play with a clean 10-0 record, but even with this state recognition the panthers know this is just the beginning

"I mean it sounds good but we want to be at the top you know, we don't want to be four we want to be one." said junior Caleb Boswell

Pitcher Gus McKay added, "We're a really good program and a top team in the state. we're all experienced and ready to go to win it all this year."