DALLAS — Heroes for Children is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization and its sole goal is to help families battling childhood cancer.

For the last 8 years, The General’s Guard has supported Heroes for Children with a 24-hour rally ride fundraiser each May.

This time, it's virtual!

With a gift of $25 or more, you will receive a Zoom login so you can join to cheer the riders along or even ride along with them with your trainer, Peloton, or grab the family for a ride around the neighborhood.

They want you and friends all over the state of Texas, the country, and the world to join. If you're not able to ride, you can simply watch or do any other kind of activity while on the Zoom call.

Click here to donate or text BIKE24 to 71777.

Any dollar amount given goes to directly supporting Texas families battling childhood cancer. In Texas alone this year 1,800 new families will hear the words "Your child has cancer."

Head to heroesforchildren.org for more information.