MIDLAND, Texas — Garrett Martin is a diver some doctors say, shouldn’t be diving.

“The very very first open-heart surgery I had, I was six days old, next one I believe I was four, and then six and then 12 and then 19," Martin said.

Martin was born with a heart condition known as shone’s complex, heavily impacting the left chamber of his heart.

Needless to say, the day he was born came with a roller coaster of emotions for his parents, Gina and Troy.

“There was a lot of confusion because we didn’t know what was wrong," Gina said. "It’s not easy for any parent to see their child suffer - not supposed to work that way.”

The spiritual side of the situation hit even closer to home for Garrett's father.

“Hardest thing was probably having him get a minister in there for prayers," Troy said. "I knew that he might not survive.”

Through the most trying times, the Martins have continued to thrive.

“You don’t understand, we don’t do fragile," Gina said. "This kid’s had heart surgeries, we recover, and then we get back to living life.”

Garrett’s passion for diving has taken over his life since he was six years old.

He won a state title at midland high before making NCAA Nationals in his freshman year at UT Permian Basin, barely missing the championship round.

That’s when pushing boundaries almost cost him his life.

“Garrett was in congestive heart failure for several months," Gina said.

Garrett was so focused on winning, he didn't let it stop him from competing.

“I refused to accept it until after Nationals," Garrett said. "I was in denial.”

Until his doctors made sure he knew exactly how bad his condition was.

"You are in actual danger right now," Garrett said. "If you don’t take It easy, there’s a good chance you will die.”

To keep his competitive diving dream alive, Garrett had surgeries to replace the mitral valve in his heart with a temporary valve made of pig or cow tissue.

However, the most recent surgery meant big decisions that would determine his future to compete in the sport he loves so much.

"One of the considerations is to put in a mechanical valve, a metal valve, in the mitral’s position," Garrett's cardiologist, Dr. Scott Pilgrim, said. "We often don’t have to go back in and do anything to the valve ever again."

There is a catch.

“I’d have to be on blood thinners, and If I’m on blood thinners, I have to stop diving," Garret said. "I decided it’s just another surgery."

And mom didn't approve.

“I was gravely concerned about his decision to op for a tissue valve so he can keep diving," Gina said.

Staying committed to his passion meant another mountain to climb, physically and emotionally.

“During the recovery, there were several days that were really really bad, really hard. He was apologizing to me," Gina said. "He was sad for what he was putting his parents through.”

He needed time to make a full comeback, so red-shirted his sophomore year

“The better and better he felt, the tougher it was to hold back," Garrett's diving coach, Jennifer Mangum, said. "We had to keep it under control.”

The first ever diver in UTPB's program, Martin has qualified for Nationals again as he continues to chase his goal of winning a national championship.

“When I think about one day I’m not going to be diving anymore – it’s kind of sad," Garrett said. "That tells me I really don’t want to be done yet.”

A mentality the Martins instilled in Garrett since the beginning.

“I’m not broken," Garrett said. "I need maintenance every once in a while, but I’m not broken.”

While any heart condition is scary, Garrett's parents have a message for anyone in a similar situation.

“I just want to encourage other parents to not let your fears, limit your child," Gina said. "If my fears had stopped Garrett from doing anything, man, what he wouldn’t be doing.”

The Martins prove sometimes it's through our struggles we find the path that leads us to our dreams.

Garrett will compete in NCAA Nationals in March.