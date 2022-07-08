Richman Houston wins Midland's Men's City Golf Championship

Richman Houston defeated Kellen Young in a playoff after shooting a 68 on Sunday at Hogan Park Golf Course.

MIDLAND, Texas — Sunday marked the final round of the Midland Men's City Golf Championship Tournament at Hogan Park Golf Course in Midland.

Three finalists held a hotly contested battle for the title of champion and it was a tight match through eighteen holes.

In fact, eighteen holes weren't enough to decide a winner as Richman Houston and Kellen Young both shot four under par for a total of 208 overall and moved forward into a playoff.

The playoff took place on Hole 1 and that's where Houston got the better of Young and taking home the championship.

Houston's father Rick has won this same event three times and now his son Richman is just two shy of equaling his father's total.