MIDLAND, Texas — If you look up "dynasty" in the dictionary, a picture of the Midland Trinity girls golf team would probably be there. For the seniors on the team, they've captured 3 state titles and were hoping in 2020 they'd complete the 4-peat.

"I know Brooke and I were pretty sad, we were like that's not cool that's not fair. It's our senior year and we were looking forward to winning." said Aspen Escamilla.

Krista Escamilla

Even with COVID-19 ruining the seniors final putt on the green. The other girls still believe their team has a bright future ahead of them.

"I'm still going to have Ali and Aly," said junior Jules Crow. "So I mean we won't have of course the whole group but we'll still be good with me, Ali, and Aly."

The girls are currently still practicing in hopes that TAPPS would allow them to finish their season.