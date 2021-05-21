Golf Hall of Famer shares advice & gives local student-athletes grants

LPGA great, Judy Rankin, spent time with the young golfers of West Texas at Green Tree Country Club.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin has become home to many notable golfers.

Judy Rankin stands out from the pack as one of the most successful golfers in the sport's history.

She has won 28 professional tournaments, including 26 LPGA Tour events.

Rankin led a forum along with other former pros and college athletes.

They spoke about keys to success on the golf course and in the classroom.

"You have to get good enough to start traveling your game," Rankin said. "You have to start playing tournaments around the state, eventually, around the country. You can’t just measure yourself at your home club all the time."

The evening wrapped up with InchStix Golf giving away prizes and the cherry on top was Judy's JTR suitcase fund giving a $500 grant to nine local college-signed student-athletes.

Judy closed the forum out by giving advice anyone can use.