Gary Gaines dies at age 73

Gaines coached the Panthers during the famous "Friday Night Lights" season, which was chronicled in a book, movie and TV show.

ODESSA, Texas — Gary Gaines, the legendary former head coach of the Permian Panthers football team, has died at the age of 73, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Gaines was the head coach at Permian from 1986 to 1989, and again from 2009 to 2012.

He coached the Panthers during the famous "Friday Night Lights" season, which was chronicled in a book, movie and TV show.

Gaines' Panthers won the 5A state championship in 1989.