From legendary coach to 'crazy aunt'

After winning four state championships at Midland Classical Academy; legendary coach, Carla Cunneen, is making the switch from the bench to the bleachers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Carla Cunneen, has decided to officially hang up the board and whistle after 10 years at Midland Classical.

"The championships were really fun and those are something we can talk about at family events for the rest of our lives," Cunneen said. "All four nieces were part of a state championship team."

After her niece and Montana State commit, Leia Beattie, graduated from MCA, Cunneen was ready to spend more time with family.

"I'm gonna play my aunt role and be able to watch Leia in a different facet," Cunneen said. "I'll just be that crazy aunt in the stands now. That'll definitely be tough. My whole life, I've either played basketball, coached basketball, or refereed basketball - so I've spent very limited time in the stands."

The change of pace will be different, yet exciting.

"It's fun," Cunneen said. "Sometimes when you're coaching, you don't get a chance to see all the awesome things the kids do cause you're looking at other things."

Experiencing the journey with family made it that much more special.

"I had a blast coaching at MCA," Cunneen said. "Real blessing to coach with my dad, my sister-in-law, and my niece. (I've) been able to coach all my nieces and it's been great."

Cunneen will still be around as girls athletic director while Clay Whitehead takes over head coaching duties.