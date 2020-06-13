FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton ISD took to Facebook on Friday to announce the postponement of its Summer Strength and Conditioning program, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The school district stated that on Thursday, Jun. 11, a person who had been lab-confirmed for the virus had come into close contact with a person who attended the morning Summer Strength and Conditioning program.

The person who attended the program has been tested and is currently awaiting the results.

The school district went on to ask that all students who attended the morning Summer Strength and Conditioning program isolate themselves while the results are being waited on.

Fort Stockton ISD has also postponed all of the other athletic activities until further notice.