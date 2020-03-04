MIDLAND, Texas — Midland RockHounds former player and manager, Webster Garrison, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is battling the Coronavirus in Louisiana.

His fiance, Nikki Trudeaux, also has Coronavirus and is in quarantine but is asking for prayers through an emotional Facebook post.

"The love of my life is on a ventilator in the hospital," Trudeaux said. "Fighting for his life and I can't even be at his side."

Nikki Trudeaux



54-year-old Garrison has been with the Oakland A's organization as a coach for 22 years and the people that he's touched are supporting his battle from near and far.

RockHounds General Manager, Monty Hoppel, has known "Webbie" for years.

"He is a player's favorite and one of the happiest, friendliest guys you'd ever meet." Hoppel said. "He's such a positive guy and he's so easy to work with."

Players that have worked with Garrison agree, like Oakland's Seth Frankoff and Gregory Deichmann.

This season, he was supposed to manage one of the A's Arizona Rookie League squads.