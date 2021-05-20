Former Pecos High School basketball star awards first annual scholarship

Andre Roman gave out the first annual Roman scholarship to a deserving senior at his former high school

PECOS, Texas — Professional basketball player Andre Roman came back to his hometown to give out a scholarship to a deserving senior. Roman graduated from Pecos High School and had the idea to support a graduating senior with finances for college.

That graduating senior was Isaiah Rodriguez, he'll be attending Texas A&M-Commerce in the fall. According to Roman, Isaiah was chosen to win the scholarship after Roman read how faithful to God Isaiah was in the essay he had to write.

"A man of faith will go a long way in this life so that’s something that stood out." said Roman.