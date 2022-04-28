Former MHS bulldog comes home to prepare for NFL opportunity

McLane Mannix is back in Midland-Odessa to train with his high school performance coach David Hernandez

MIDLAND, Texas — With the draft beginning today, former bulldog McLane Mannix is hoping to hear his name called. If not, he just wants a shot to make a NFL roster.

"Ever since I stepped on the field playing flag football I knew that I wanted to go play in the NFL and its here and its exciting and I hope I can make this area proud." said Texas Tech alum Mannix.

So to help accomplish his childhood dream McLane knew exactly who to call. His high school performance coach and friend David Hernandez

"I've known David since my sophomore year of high school," said Mannix. "That's when we started working out together and I mean ever since the first workout I knew he was the real deal."

"For him to come back home and holla at me whenever he touches down, it makes me trust my product and it gives me reassurance." said sports performance coach David Hernandez

With McLane reuniting with a foundational piece from the past, he hopes to add his name to a prestigious list of west Texas athletes that have made the NFL.