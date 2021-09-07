Former Lee standout Joseph Norman looking to sponsor college athlete

Norman wants to find spokesperson for new after-school program

MIDLAND, Texas — LAMBO. No, I'm not referring to the luxury car, there's a deeper meaning than that. Learning About Money Business and Opportunities is what L.A.M.B.O stands for according to Joseph Norman

"The after school program is going to allow students to basically become digital entrepreneurs and have 21st century trade skills." said the former state champion Norman.

With the new NCAA rules allowing college athletes to get paid, Norman is looking for a local athlete to be the face of this new program.

"If I can find a college athlete that can help promote that brand we can help promote their brand as well," added Norman. "Take advantage of the new NIL rules."