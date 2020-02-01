ODESSA, Texas — Season tickets for the West Texas Warbirds are now on sale.

Passes start at $100 but go up depending on the section.

Season ticket holders will get seats for all six home games, access to "meet the players" parties, program recognition, priority for next season's seats and more.

Those interested in seats can make payments instead of paying entirely up front.

If you're more interested in being on the field than in the stands, the Warbirds are holding tryouts in Odessa and San Antonio.

San Antonio's tryouts will be held at 8 a.m. on January 18 at the Trinity University Football Stadium. Odessa's will be held at 8 a.m. on January 25 ith a location to be announced.

For more information on season tickets you can call 432-366-3541 or click here. For information on tryouts click here.

RELATED: WTX Indoor Football signs first player

RELATED: Indoor football returns to West Texas