USA Today is on the hunt for the best high school football stadiums in the country – and West Texas is on the short list.



The iconic Ratliff Football Stadium is in the top 16. People are able to vote on their favorite stadium in a “bracket challenge.” Ratliff is going up against Eagle Stadium in McAllen, TX.

The website describes Ratliff as the back drop of Buzz Bissinger’s famed 1990 book Friday Nigh Lights, which inspired a movie and television series of the same name.

Opened in 1982, Ratliff Stadium serves as the home field for both Odessa Permian and Odessa High School and seats nearly 20,000 fans. It was used as a filming site for the 2004 “Friday Night Lights” movie.

Fans still pack the stadium every Friday night during football season. In fact, Permian and Odessa High just played its rivalry game last week. MOJO bested the Bronchos 24-0.



To vote for your favorite stadium, click below: