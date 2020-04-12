Midland High looking for new head football coach

Tim Anuszkiewicz's last day as head football coach will be December 7.

Midland High will be looking for a new head football coach starting next week, MISD Athletic Director Blake Feldt announced Friday.

Current head coach, Tim Anuszkiewicz, will be reassigned from his duties as both head coach and athletic coordinator, according to a press release.

Feldt went on to say the decision was made after multiple conversations regarding the direction and improvement of the Midland High School football team.

The team ended the 2020 season with a 1-8 record. During Anuszkiewicz's four years in the position, the team held a 10-31 record.

