First Tee Golf is teaching kids skills on and off the golf course

The clinic has been instilling values into their kids that will help mold them for the future

MIDLAND, Texas — Kids at First Tee Golf are getting exposed to the sport…starting with the basics. Driving, chipping, and putting are all key factors to the game of golf, but the clinic is also teaching key factors to the game of life.

"Respect, courtesy, responsibility, judgement are some of our core values, there's nine of them." said Executive Director Bill Kirby.

"For them to be able to come out here and learn about sportsmanship, and perseverance, and never giving up is important." said head coach Shelly Martinez. "They’re going to have to learn that cause your programs not always going to work and you can’t just throw your computer aside and say I quit."

Computers are kind of expensive so hopefully they don’t do that, but what these kids are doing, is getting better each and every week, with the help of their coaches. The clinic usually provides one coach per 4-5 kids to help keep the intimacy between teacher and student.

"Golf is very hard, it takes a lot of work," said Martinez. "So to make sure that they feel that reward from the coach themselves, it’s really important for them to feel that."

Even in this time of COVID-19, First Tee is still finding ways to instruct the kids without physical contact. This time has also been beneficial for kids to take a step away from their quarantined life, even if it's just for an hour or two.

"Feels good, ever since COVID I haven't been able to play much. I've just been in my front yard playing." said 12-year-old golfer Gilbert Lujan.

The program expects to expand out to Odessa in the fall. They also hope to build their very own facility in the near future.This would be a way for their kids to practice and polish their golf game anytime they want.