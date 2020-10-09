ECISD releases Friday Night Lights guidelines

The school district is working to make game day as safe as possible.

ODESSA, Texas — As Friday Night Lights return to Ratliff Stadium at the end of the month, the Ector County Independent School District released their game day guidelines.

Those rules include no season ticket sales, required face coverings at all times, social distancing between families, and stands will have dividers to help with spacing.

Football players, band members, cheerleaders, and spirit squad members are also required to wear face masks, unless they're in the middle of their respective activity.