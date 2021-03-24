ECISD selection committee approves new OHS head football coach

ODESSA, Texas — In an ECISD school board meeting Tuesday, Odessa High School named a new head football coach and campus athletic director
New head football coach, Dusty Ortiz, was previously the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and taught math at Timber Creek High School. TCHS is in the same district as Southlake and Euless Trinity and went 4-7 last season.
Ortiz was also a college teammate of Justin Carrigan, UT Permian Basin head football coach. They attended Angelo State together.