Odessa High head football coach reassigned within the district

The Odessa High School football program will soon have new leadership after Ector County ISD reassigned Danny Servance from the position.

The news comes after community members started a petition and met with school officials asking for changes within the school's athletic program.

According to a source from the district, a meeting was held early Friday morning, where it was decided that Servance would finish out his contract at Lee Buice Elementary.

Servance held the position of head coach since 2016. In the past three seasons, the Bronchos had a 7-20 record.