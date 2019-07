ODESSA, Texas — D-Bat of the Permian Basin has officially opened up to offer top-notch baseball and softball training facilities for athletes all over the Permian Basin.

This indoor facility is set up for ages 6-18. The batting cages use real baseball and softballs and will accommodate along with slow pitch and fast pitch softball.

D-Bat Permian Basin is located off West Country Rd. 100 in Odessa and is open every day with different hours off operation.