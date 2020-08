Even after being 'late to the party,' Crane has made big strides in a short time.

CRANE, Texas — Due to precautionary COVID-19 measures, Crane only had the opportunity to work on the team's strength and conditioning for one week out of the six UIL-allowed weeks.

In addition to that, the Golden Cranes started 2-A-Days a week late for the same reason, but even with these training setbacks, the team is on track for another phenomenal year.