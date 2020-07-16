COVID Camp: Big Spring

We traveled out to Big Spring, not only check on how they're doing with the new UIL guidelines, but also to take a peek at their new court.

BIG SPRING, Texas — With the athletic season up in the air for every high school athlete, the thought of losing their final season has started to creep into the minds of many seniors.

"I really wanna play. If we get cancelled that would, that would suck," said senior center Elijah Darrow.

"A few handshakes versus missing our season year would be a lot to save," said senior guard Kyler Seymore. "So I mean it’s definitely important and I really hope people can catch on."

"It’s just habits you know, you always shake your teammates hands to do something good," explained Darrow. "Sometimes you’re like ah, I shouldn’t do that."

Big Spring Steers Athletics Reminder... don't forget this has to be done by August 1st! Important Message from the Athletic Trainer!!! RANK ONE SPORT forms are now available for the upcoming school year. All incoming 7th graders and new participants to Athletics and Band must have a physical on file no later than August 1, 2020 or 1st day of summer workouts.

But even through the smiles, these athletes know those old habits are something they need to take seriously.

"I have two sets of grandparents and my parents are not the youngest," said Seymore. "So I mean just to keep them safe is really what’s most important."

"Just doing things the way that UIL puts them out there that you have to do them it’s crazy," said Head Coach Kris Hise. "But it’s needed at this point to ensure we have a season."

This season also comes with a new paint job for the Steers.

"When they walked in here today it was the first time they got to see it," said Hise

"It’s just playing at night almost, it’s so dark in here but I love it," Seymore added. "It’s a big upgrade from our last court I mean we were ice skating when we were playing basketball."