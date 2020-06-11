UTPB introduces new Athletic Director Todd Dooley

Todd Dooley said he will be working to make the student athletes a priority in all future decisions.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB's new Athletic Director got the chance to chat with NewsWest 9 on November 4.

Todd Dooley said he will be working to make the student athletes a priority in all future decisions.

"We serve them best by preparing them for the day intercollegiate athletics or their sport takes on a reduced role in their lives," said Dooley.

"We can compete, but don't confuse their achievements for success and those successes that happen for them on the road, after they leave campus, after they graduate. That's the truest metric of our impact on their lives," he said.

Dooley is taking over from former AD Scott Farmer, who announced his retirement after three years with UTPB.

Prior to coming to UTPB, Dooley spent 15 years at the University of Tennessee in different roles, learning lessons from people like basketball legend Pat Summit.

While serving as the administrator of the women's soccer, softball, swimming and diving programs, these teams earned 10 SEC championships under his leadership.

"Self discipline, above all else for me, is what I believe in. Self discipline to get up and go to class, self discipline to give your all at practice every day, all of those things harken back to self discipline," sad Dooley.