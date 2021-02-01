Texas has fired head coach Tom Herman

After finishing the 2020 season 7-3, the Longhorns will move on from Tom Herman

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin announced Saturday that they were parting ways with football coach Tom Herman.

The move comes after Herman spent 4 years leading the program, going 32-18 throughout his tenure there. The school released this statement:

Statement on Changes in Football Coaching - UT News Statement from The University of Texas at Austin: With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program's strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals.

Texas will now owe Herman $15 million due to his buyout, with his staff set to earn nearly $24 million. This decision comes less than a month after the school released a statement affirming that Herman is their coach for the future.

"There's been a lot of speculation about the future of our football coach. My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said.