ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University will end 2019 with a major accomplishment.

The university was recently recognized as the 3rd most affordable college in Texas.

The ranking came based on "Quality, accessibility and affordability ...,” said President Bill Kibler.

The president of the college also explains how the school is dedicated to continuing to give high quality education to all of its students.

Along with Sul Ross being ranked on the poll, Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls came in as the number 1 most affordable college, while the University of Texas Permian Basin was ranked at number 2.