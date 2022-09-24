x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Stephen F. Austin scores 98 points...in a football game

The Lumberjacks routed Warner in Nacogdoches Saturday night. Four different Lumberjack quarterbacks combined for eight touchdowns in the win.
Credit: Africa Studio / stock.adobe.com

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Trae Self threw four touchdown passes and four Stephen F. Austin quarterbacks combined to throw for eight scores as the Lumberjacks routed NAIA-Member Warner, shutting out the Royals 98-0 on Saturday night.

Warner managed just 141 yards of offense, including 114 through the air, and was forced to punt eight times.

Four quarterbacks were a combined 29-of-35 passing for 478 yards for Stephen F. Austin. Xavier Gipson caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. A dozen receivers caught at least one pass in the game.

RELATED: Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21

RELATED: Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with field goal in wild OT finish

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Big Texas Rally for Recovery happens at Yucca Theater

Before You Leave, Check This Out