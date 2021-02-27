Amanda Workman named new AD at Sul Ross State University

She will become only the second full-time Athletic Director in school history.

ALPINE, Texas — Amanda Workman has been named the new Athletic Director of Sul Ross State University.

She becomes the second full-time AD in the school history.

Workman previously worked for ten years at West Texas A&M University as Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations.

She was known for her fundraising efforts in completing a new stadium and several expansions in addition to working with students and coaches.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled by this opportunity," said Workman. "What a privilege it is to join the Lobo Athletics family and serve the student-athletes, coaches and administrators of Sul Ross. I'm grateful to West Texas A&M for preparing me in in so many ways and Michael McBroom for helping me get to this opportunity."

Workman is a Texas native and received a bachelor's degree from West Texas A&M University.