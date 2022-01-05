Chad Olson no longer Athletic Director, head football coach with PBTISD

The district is currently searching for his replacement.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District has officially announced that Chad Olson is no longer their Athletic Director and head football coach.

A press release from the district acknowledged the successes of the program during his time with them and thanked him for his dedication to the athletic department.

Solid Oak will be assisting Pecos-Barstow-Toyah with their AD/HFC search. Great people and Amazing facilities coming their way! See information below to apply! @padillapoll @JeniNeatherlin pic.twitter.com/HjDonUreU6 — Solid Oak Leadership (@leadership_oak) December 16, 2021

Read below for PBTISD’s full "Athletic Director Reassignment Statement":

"Chad Olson is no longer the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of PBTISD.

PBTISD would like to formally thank Olson for his dedication to the athletic department and students of the district during the last 3 years. During his tenure, Olson led the Eagles to an overall record of 14-17 and two playoff appearances.