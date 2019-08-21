AUSTIN, Texas — Former Longhorn and NFL running back Cedric Benson will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Benson was one of two people killed in a tragic motorcycle accident in Austin on Saturday, Aug. 17. Aamna Najam, 27, was the woman who was riding with him at the time. She was a young doctor who recently graduated from the University of Texas in Austin.

Benson's public funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Aug. 24. There will be a separate service with visiting hours on Friday at the Cook-Walden Funeral Home. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family visiting hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to police, Benson was reportedly driving at a "high rate of speed" at the time of the crash. Police said Benson and Najam were on a motorcycle heading down FM 2222 when they hit a van that attempted to turn left on FM 2222.

Police added that speed and poor visibility were the biggest factors in the crash.

"If you're not really careful, or you're going slightly over the speed limit, it is very difficult to stop," said Sergeant Eric Wilson.

Benson was a four-year starter for the Texas Longhorns football team and received the Doak Walker Award as the country's top running back in 2004. He was later drafted in the NFL in 2005 by the Chicago Bears. In 2008, he signed on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2012.

